The MT Public Service Commission (PSC) is hearing NorthWestern's request to increase electric base rates for small business and residential customers, by 28%.

I can advise you the advocacy “We the People” are getting is minuscule.

The PSC’s role: — regulate the operation of public utilities; ensure these utilities provide adequate service at reasonable rates; balance the interests of customers (We the People) being mindful of the utilities need to invest in adequate infrastructure and to provide its shareholders a fair return; finally, when services are provided by private monopolies like NWE, our interests must be protected.

We the People have an advocate, the Montana Consumer Counsel (MCC). Jason Brown with MCC is representing our interests? Prior to this hearing, MCC worked with other NWE customers (Walmart, federal agencies and their “Large Customer Group (LCG)” allowing NWE to introduce to the PSC Commissioners a “Proposed Rate Settlement.” MCC felt this backroom deal, a 28% increase for us compared to 16-18% for Walmart, is in our “best interests”?

The purpose of MCC … Represent Montana consumer interests in proceedings before the PSC. What has MCC declared so far: NWE has under-collected from its residential customers and the requested rate increase is warranted. MCC is We the People’s only paid advocate; the PSC Commissioners “sorta,” but they must also be mindful of NWE‘s interests. MCC, our advocate, is neglecting to ask any NWE witness any questions. I‘m appalled.

A group of customers not privy to the proposed settlement, learned about its details last Tuesday when a NWE VP explained who was going to pay what. One of the parties not in on the “deal” was 350 Montana; this organization's focus is reducing atmospheric CO2 concentrations by advocating for alternative energy sources. Monica Tranel (working pro-bono) for 350 Montana, has almost single-handedly held NWE’s feet to the fire for We the People. $169,000,000 increase! 28% increase!! A monopoly!! Outrageous!

This is a David versus Goliath encounter (we’re not Goliath). I’ve counted six NWE attorneys rotating at their table, introducing their VPs who are their witnesses, these attorneys then routinely disrupt Ms. Tranel's questions with tons of objections. Thankfully, PSC President Brown often overrules. Inexcusably, some Commissioners have been entirely absent, others present but by Zoom. Remember, this rate increase request is historic; We the People deserve better — full in-person attendance of Commissioners is a minimal expectation.

While MCC is AWOL, consumer advocates were plentiful Friday and PSC President Brown allowed time for “public comment”. A group from Bozeman (Gallatin Valley Sunrise), including college students(5 roommates), graduates, workers, testified. Affordability was an issue, as was their interest in encouraging NWE and the PSC to move rapidly and smartly to renewables.

Last Friday it was easy to determine where PSC Commissioner Bukacek was leaning in her deliberations; while questioning a NWE VP, the two solved a math problem for the five college students renting the home in Bozeman. Based upon current NWE electric rates and applying this proposed 28% base rate increase, each student would see only a $1/month increase in their share of the bill. This was the crux of remarks Commissioner Bukacek made over the course of Friday’s entire hearing. I don’t (you shouldn’t) trust her math. FYI, five students renting a home in Kalispell where Commissioner Bukacek lives, won’t be affected by this NWE rate increase.

We the People ... speak up; our PSC Commissioners and MCC must do their job. It’s ridiculous that Ms. Tranel and 350 Montana are our biggest (only) advocates. FYI — there’s another huge increase request already on the drawing board.