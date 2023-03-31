Senator Daines recent op-ed (IR March 26) is built around emotionally charged language with a sprinkling of facts designed to lend credibility to his argument, starting with the title — “Canary in a Coal Mine."

This is a foreboding phrase that is repeated three times in the article. Phrases like “brink of an all-out energy emergency,” “brink of a recession,” “brink of collapse,” “path toward an American energy crisis,” and ”looming energy crisis” sound an alarm throughout. Fear and anger are fomented by identifying the enemy with phrases like “radical green movement,” “green agenda” and “green hallucination” (four times).

The few references that deal in facts might well survive a fact check, but I observe that they pertain mainly to Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and the UK, all of which had significant exposure to Russian oil and gas. The U. S. has been impacted but to a much lesser degree.

Regardless, the correlation of these references to his overall thesis is faulty. Fossil fuels have a history of price volatility, often caused by geopolitical events, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a poignant example. History shows that the last time the U. S. had an ugly spike in gas prices was under President Bush, same then as now, much of the spike was due to geopolitical events related to a war.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in tandem with the awakening of China’s post-Covid economy, added to the supply/demand imbalance for the west in general and Europe in particular. Sen. Daines' hypothesis has things exactly backwards; U. S. development of more renewable energy helps alleviate rather than exacerbate the current geopolitical situation.

God bless fossil fuels, they have played a major role in improving our quality of life, we depend heavily on them in many ways every single day. However, Daines’ Op-Ed completely ignores the primary motivation for eventually weaning ourselves from fossil fuels, that being the detrimental effects of their cumulative greenhouse gas emissions, that will have a negative global impact for generations to come.

One statement I agree with is Sen. Daines’ observation that “We need a diverse portfolio of made-in-America energy that includes renewables like hydropower, wind and solar.” Not only would more home-grown energy from renewables (and perhaps nuclear) reduce price volatility and increase energy security, but evolution to these sources of energy is absolutely vital to any chance we have of curtailing greenhouse gas emissions and their deleterious effect on the global climate.

I have a serious interest in climate change and have committed to learning about it. I am fortunate to have a brother with an engineering degree from Montana Tech who spent 40 years with Exxon, working many years in their coal operations; and know well three other Montana Tech engineering graduates who have graciously answered my questions about the validity and seriousness of global warming. They introduced me to Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), a resource for people interested in learning about this issue.

Sen. Daines, you have a leg up on your colleagues in the Senate; having studied to become a chemical engineer, allows you to understand the science surrounding greenhouse gas emissions.

My request is that you use your knowledge to enlighten your fellow politicians in the U. S. Congress around what you know to be true — that our country really needs a diverse portfolio of made-in-America energy that includes hydropower, wind and solar. Montana has the potential to be the Saudi Arabia of wind energy production.

Please, Sen. Daines, use your educational horsepower to make a difference here, more science and less hyperbole.