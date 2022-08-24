Jill-Marie Steeley: PureView Health is meeting the challenge of the mental health crisis

Montanans are facing an uphill battle to access mental health care. And that was before the COVID pandemic turned up the heat on levels of stress across the state. Statistics hardly tell the whole story, but they do provide a scary glimpse into how serious a problem this is, starting with the prevalence of suicide. Montana has the distinction of leading the nation in the percentage of the population that completes suicide. Last year, 42,000 adults had thoughts of suicide and 265 carried out plans to end their lives.

About 163,000 adults in Montana — five times the population of Helena — have a mental health condition, 35% of adults in the state reported having anxiety or depression, and 44,000 adults have a serious mental health condition requiring a long-term investment in care. It’s not just adults. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Montana reports that 10,000 Montana kids ages 12-17 suffer from depression and half didn’t receive any care last year. High school students with depression are twice as likely as their peers to drop out of school. In short, everything gets harder when your mental health suffers.

A stunning example of this phenomenon: due to mental health problems 64,000 people in Montana are living with a substance misuse issue. Unaddressed substance misuse, like any mental illness, makes it harder to do the things we need to keep our families and communities safe. Ninety percent of people in Montana struggling with substance misuse aren’t receiving treatment and because of that, more than half the children in our foster care system don’t have stable homes to return to.

At PureView, we see the issues and are working hard to help. This summer, we have added a psychiatrist and three therapists to our team. Together they bring a wide range of experience in trauma informed care, perinatal counseling, crisis intervention, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychotherapy, medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorders, grief and loss, geriatric/aging care, holistic treatment and more. We’re prepared to meet a broad range of mental health care and treatment needs — from adjusting to life changes, general anxiety and depression to more complex diagnoses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Our team serves all age ranges including children, teens, adults and our aging population.

We know that it is not always convenient to come to our locations in Helena and Lincoln, so we also offer telehealth appointments. Between our growing team and improved technology, PureView is ready to meet you where and when you need support. We don’t turn anyone away because they can’t pay. We take all kinds of insurance and have a sliding fee scale to help you pay for care. For more information about getting care for yourself, a friend or loved one, contact PureView Health Center today.

Contact PureView Health at (406) 457-0000 or pureviewhealthcenter.org.