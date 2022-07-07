Janet Armstrong: Addressing danger and despair

On May 31, an individual was arrested after police were informed that he was making threats against Helena High (calling for another Columbine). He had eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns. According to police, he showed a witness a TEC-9, a long-barreled Uzi and an M-16. After this made news, I expected to see a flood of emails to the board, wanting to know what steps the district takes to protect students. In reality, we had only a few. At our June board meeting, I expected to see lots of concerned parents, after all we just had the horror of Uvalde, where children had to be identified by DNA as their bodies were so mutilated that visual recognition was not possible. I turned to ask another trustee, why aren’t there more people here voicing their concerns? I looked at some of the students we were recognizing, one HHS student I have known since they were a toddler, and I wondered, what if we had lost them? Her parents and sibling’s faces flashed in my mind. The trustee said to me, I think people feel helpless. I know that nothing is more precious to families than their children and yet only three individuals spoke about safety at our meeting. We cannot address this by burying our heads. Thank you Kallie Kind for bringing up the safety bond and holding us accountable. I believe that we need to hear more voices and while HSD is responsible for and to our students during school hours, in reality parents never abdicate their roles.

Here are some steps that I hope Helenans would consider to address the danger and despair present. One, VOTE, exercise your voice and make sure that your elected officials hear your concerns and fund necessary services.

Two, realize that schools are just one part of our system and see the huge strain we are currently placing them under. Not only do we teach academics, but we are called upon increasingly to fill other roles of society — clothing, weekend backpacks, mental health, laundry. I view our team as standing in front of a large dike desperately trying to plug thousands of little holes. Where are the other parts of society? Why is it that after HSD and parents decide to remove a child because it is not safe and to seek medical help, that student is back in the classroom before the counselor can return to the building because there are no beds available? How is this possible in a community that has Shodair, St. Peter's and Intermountain? While you and I probably cannot change things on a national level, there is no doubt in my mind that we can change Helena IF we come together. We need more support from the medical community/insurance and our state representatives to fund mental health issues. The people who have the ability to change this live in this community.

Three, we need to talk about why roles which used to belong to parents are now falling to schools? What is happening in our town? I know that parents care, why are they lacking the needed resources to parent?

Four, we currently live in a toxic, strident, name calling society. It’s like we are sitting in a pot of boiling water. Each one of us has the ability to turn down the heat they hear and see. Think about the yelling you hear on the sidelines. Think about how those young referees feel undergoing verbal abuse and harassment from adults they are supposed to respect. I get that it is uncomfortable to say something, but yelling and name calling is on the violence spectrum. We need to address the "otherization" and dehumanization we witness. People with different opinions are not evil, they are just as worthy as you and I. At the height of differences over masking, those at board meetings who did not want to mask moved from only clapping for those who agreed, to clapping for every individual who spoke respectfully. I believe that one individual in this group led this change. Please be that individual, they made a huge difference. If all of us simply spoke up and said hey we need to be respectful, we could stop talking past our neighbor and begin a healthy dialogue. I don’t want to copy Missoula and have people in a church laugh when someone jokes about killing a superintendent. A church is where we are supposed to love our neighbor. If we are all safe, then by default our children are safe.

Lastly, if you see or hear something that raises a safety concern -- contact the school or relevant authority. People who kill others in mass shootings, use weapons to try and regain the power they feel they lack. And they talk to someone about it, because they want to be heard.

These are five simple steps each of us can take and they matter — vote, advocate, discuss how we got here, show civility and speak up about danger. I am grateful to be a part of this community and I hope to hear from my neighbors because together we can protect our children.