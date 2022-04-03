James M. Boyette: Time for Montana to have representative that cares about the people and the land

As a child, I was fortunate enough to learn the value of the outdoors, the patience needed to go fishing, the respect owed to wildlife when hunting and the responsibility that we must preserve it all. As I grew older, I began to understand more, what it all meant. Now that I am running for Congress, I can’t help but to use this as an opportunity to speak up on behalf of everyone who shares my love for our public lands, fish, and wildlife.

I’ll be honest, I have been torn on how to address this issue, primarily because a huge part of me knows that this must be said, but also because a part of me just really didn’t want to upset anyone, but here we go!

Like many of you, I am tired of politicians who are all talk and no action. I am tired of people like Congressman Rosendale, who does a lot of talking and his actions don’t match his words. Mr. Rosendale has failed the people of Montana and he has failed to protect Montana’s lands.

Rosendale stated on his website, “Matt will always fight to protect and defend our public lands. As your next U.S. Congressman, Matt believes that our public lands must always stay in public hands.”

The fact is that Congressman Rosendale has lied, just look at his voting record.

• 2011 Rosendale voted for HB 292 gutting Montanan’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

• 2011, Rosendale voted for SB 306 to overturn Montanan’s ballot decisions to ban cyanide heap-leach open pit mining.

• 2013 Voted for SJ 15 to study public land management which was a backdoor route to starting down the road of the transfer or sell-off of public land.

• 2015 for HB 496, creating a new legislative task force to study the same issue even after overwhelming public outcry kept any reference of sell-off or transfer out of the final report for SJ 15.

• Voted against the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Water Compact, SB 262 in 2015.

• Voted in 2015 for SB 353 to bust the Coal Tax Trust Fund.

Additionally in 2021, he voted no to:

• H.R. 2074- Supporting Tribal Management of Bison

• H.R. 4502- Pro-Environment Funding Package

• H.R. 803- Protecting Public Lands and Waters Across the West.

I believe that it is time for a change, and it is time for Montana to have a representative that cares about not only the people, but the land as well. It is our responsibility to preserve and protect our public lands, protect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy of conservation across the country and to ensure that when our children are grown, they will be able to experience the same privileges as we do today. If elected, I promise to not only address issues, such as, healthcare worker shortages, improving K-12 education standards, cutting taxes and wasteful spending, but to also protect our public lands, our waterways, and our wildlife.

James M. Boyette, 2022 U.S. Congressional Candidate for Montana's second Congressional District

