On May 12, the Montana Supreme Court handed down its unanimous decision in Weems v. State, 2023 MT 82.

After reviewing the district court record and that court’s decision, the Supreme Court held that Article II, Section 10, of the Montana Constitution guarantees a woman a fundamental right of privacy to seek abortion care from a qualified health care provider of her choosing, absent a clear demonstration of a medically acknowledged, bona fide health risk.

Specifically, the Supreme Court ruled that the district court correctly determined that § 50-20-109(1)(a) (2005), MCA, was unconstitutional in restricting Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) from performing abortion services.

The Supreme Court’s decision is worth reading at searchcourts.mt.gov/PerceptiveJUDSupremeCourt/. In the search box enter the case number: DA 22-0207.

Not surprisingly, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Justice was quoted as saying: "The state Supreme Court has become disgracefully radicalized. The Montana Supreme Court said ‘no’ and lowered the standard of care set by the Legislature."

The DOJ’s response was predictably typical of Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office — and no doubt, in due course the Legislature and governor’s office, as well. That is: misrepresent the message and then shoot the messenger.

You will learn at paragraph 46 of the opinion that the state failed to provide any evidence in the district court that APRNs provided medically deficient abortion care which, the court characterized, as one of the safest medical cares in the world.

Attorney General Knudsen’s office simply did not meet its burden to prove that the statute cited above was constitutional. At paragraph 51 of its opinion the court stated that:

"The state has failed to meet its burden of demonstrating that APRN-FNPs and APRN-CNMs providing abortion care present a medically acknowledged, bona fide health risk. The State has failed to present any evidence that demonstrates abortions performed by APRNs include more risk than those provided by physicians or PAs. The State has failed to identify any reason why APRNs should be restricted from providing abortions, and thus failed to articulate a medically acknowledged, bona fide health risk. The District Court correctly determined that no genuine dispute of material fact exists regarding the safety and efficacy of APRNs providing early abortion care."

So, the Supreme Court’s opinion in Weems was not because a “radicalized” court rendered a legally incorrect decision.

Indeed, the Supreme Court handed down exactly the decision that the district court evidentiary record (or lack thereof on the part of the state) and Montana precedent required. The courts fairly, independently and impartially followed the law.

The lesson here is this. In the coming weeks, months and probably years, many of the acts passed by the 2021 and 2023 sessions of the Legislature and signed into law by the governor will be challenged in Montana’s courts. These are laws that impact the rights of every Montanan — rights to individual privacy, to a clean and healthful environment, to know, to vote, to human dignity, to parent, to a quality public education, just to name a few. And, I expect that many of those laws will be successfully challenged.

But keep in mind, it won’t be a “radicalized” court system that overturns these laws. It will be because such laws were enacted by the political branches of government knowing full well that these laws would likely be ruled unconstitutional, were enacted in spite of the constitution, not in accordance with it, and were enacted on the basis of a radical extremist partisan ideology dictated by national organizations that value and promote authoritarianism over democracy and the rule of law.

Keep that in mind when the state's excuse for losing a losing case is a strident "shoot the messenger."