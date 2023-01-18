Jacob Kuntz: Homes as a commodity

During the last six months while serving on the Governor’s Housing Task Force, I was surprised by repeated reference to a “looming housing recession.” The thought was that rising interest rates, coupled with the rapid increase of material prices would lead to a downturn in the housing market. In the same conversation we would discuss the need for an additional 50,000 housing units across Montana to serve the working population. How is it possible to talk simultaneously about a housing recession and a severe housing shortage? There is certainly no shortage of customers; only challenges to our ability to reach them. Our organization alone has 850 people in the Helena area on a waiting list for homeownership. A recent article in the Helena Independent Record implied the housing market might be leveling off, evidenced by the peak median home price decreasing from a high of $510,000 in June of 2022 to $447,000 in December 2022. The same article quoted a local Realtor saying the decline of buyers paying cash for homes might open the door to more first-time homebuyers financing homes. First-time homebuyers? At $447,000? Buying that house would require a 10% down payment of $45,000, a $3,000 monthly mortgage payment with interest at 6.5%, and a minimum household income of $120,000. That household income is almost double the median household income for the state of Montana at $60,560 (census.gov).

None of the housing professionals I speak with on a regular basis expect local housing prices to drop dramatically anytime soon. This is especially true for Helena, where inward migration from Missoula and Bozeman have contributed to some of the significant increases in housing costs. The growth of telecommuting and the influx of people from out of state have also contributed. And no number of sardonic bumper stickers with tag lines like, “Welcome to Montana, Now go home” will change the fact that people want to live here. As a community we are going to need to find ways to make room for others. Habitat for Humanity would argue that special and immediate attention should be paid to building homes to serve the working population.

Not every family needs a single family detached home with a picket fence; but everyone needs, and deserves, a safe, decent, quality place to call home. When Jess and I bought our house in Helena in 2015 we paid $184,000 for four bedrooms and 2.5 baths on a quarter acre. That same house has more than doubled in value to close to $400,000. We wouldn’t be able to live in Helena if we were buying a house today. That increase in value and equity has nothing to do with our personal values, work ethic or any factor other than good timing. At Habitat for Humanity, we look forward to a future where homes are seen less as an investment, and more as a commodity necessary to sustain the lives of families and the vitality of communities.

We are encouraged by line items in the governor’s budget with dollars for critical infrastructure, and an increased focus on state investment in the affordable housing trust fund, increases to the coal trust fund, and the establishment of a state workforce housing tax credit. There has never been a state investment in workforce housing in Montana, but it is necessary to serve Montana’s working population and families. It would be money well invested in the future of Montana communities.