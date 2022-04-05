Jacob Kuntz: Ask legislators to make affordable housing a priority

Recently, MacKenzie Scott announced an extraordinary donation of $25 million dollars to Habitat for Humanity International and an additional $411 million to 84 Habitat affiliates in the United States. While Helena Area Habitat for Humanity was not one of the affiliates chosen for the gift, we are amazed by the generosity of Ms. Scott; it is this type of philanthropy which will turn the page on addressing housing disparity in the United States.

In Helena, it seems that almost every week there are articles in the Independent Record about zoning issues, water rights, lack of housing, wages not keeping pace with the cost of homes, and families being packed into apartments that are too small that cost too much. I myself have written here over the past year about how the public and private sectors must find new ways to work together to solve the housing crisis.

Here is something you should know about Helena Area Habitat for Humanity. This last year we were in the top 50 of over 1,100 Habitat for Humanity organizations in the country for the number of homes we constructed. Habitat for Humanity organizations do some amazing work throughout the country, but our production in Montana has us sharing the top 50 alongside much larger Habitat affiliates in places like New York City, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Seattle, Philadelphia, Orlando, and Atlanta. That is some pretty excellent company! Helena Habitat for Humanity is punching well above its weight. By the end of the decade we plan to be in the top 10!

The successes of Habitat for Humanity in Helena are directly tied to the generosity of our community. Over and over again we’ve seen that Helena is an extremely generous, engaged and caring community. The financial support of foundations, individuals and local businesses has been outstanding. We have hundreds of energetic and committed volunteers who contribute time and talent to helping build. This community clearly believes in the power of “home” and that safe and affordable housing should never be a privilege only some people enjoy.

In essence the MacKenzie Scott donation to Habitat for Humanity is a call to action for housing organizations to step up and solve the critical shortage of safe, decent and affordable housing affecting working families. Helena Area Habitat for Humanity has heard that call and is answering it with gusto. We couldn’t do this work without the care and generosity of the people who live in Helena and believe as we do, that every man, woman and child deserves a safe, decent, affordable place to call home.

If there is ever a time which demands that everyone who is in a position to effect change sit down and start penciling out solutions, it is now.

Gifts from billionaires come maybe once in a lifetime to nonprofit organizations. It is unlikely that Montana will be the beneficiary of such largess anytime soon, so we will do what we always do in Montana: roll up our sleeves, band together, and do what is the right thing to do. I invite you to join us; come volunteer as we build this summer, maybe with family members or with a group from your workplace. Make a donation; quality housing is expensive and every dollar makes a difference. Spread the word; join our Facebook page to learn more about what’s happening here in your backyard and invite your network to learn more about what’s happening here with Helena Habitat.

As well, please consider reaching out to our legislators to ask them to put affordable housing on the front burner. For so many of our children, co-workers, our families and our neighbors who can’t afford a home in Helena, this could not be a more important topic.

Jacob Kuntz is executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

