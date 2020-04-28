It's too early to loosen pandemic restrictions in Montana

We know that social distancing and good hand-washing is working but relaxing the stay-at-home order at this point could be counterproductive. The last thing we want is to open up too soon, see another spike in cases, and have to revert back to another stay-at-home order. The Montana response has had a positive result and our concern is if we open before important goals are met, our state will lose progress made and will be compromised.

Many of our members are bearing the COVID-19’s economic impacts so this is not taken lightly. Elective surgeries and other health care visits have been canceled or reduced, forcing many nurses to suffer a reduction in hours. Many nurse practitioners, owning their own primary health care clinics, are seeing a massive reduction in patient visits coupled with an inability to test for COVID and obtain proper PPE, devastating their ability to survive and provide health care for their communities

One of MNA’s top concerns is the potential to reopen our schools. Schools are not designed for social distancing. Many students have underlying health issues such as asthma and diabetes, not to mention poor hand hygiene that comes with just being young. We support MFPE (Montana Federation of Public Employees) along with any school superintendents and school boards that recommend to keep our schools closed for this school year and focus on ways to safely resume in the fall.