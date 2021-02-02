It's not the time to bust the unions

For much of our history, Montana has been one of the most unionized states in America. That was certainly the case at the time of the 1950 census, when unionized mines and saw mills were operating, and a single paycheck could comfortably support a family. Montana’s per capita income, then, was 10th in the nation.

The leader of the union movement at that time was the legendary George Meany. When I was young, my family got most of our news from the radio. I remember hearing this raspy voice speaking in a heavy Brooklyn brogue about “the woikuz.” I had no idea what a woikuz was. From that experience my mother explained to me about accents. Meany was saying the word “workers” in his accent.

Years later I learned that Meany, an outspoken anti-communist, feared that the union movement in the United States might be taken over by government as he feared was happening in Europe. Wages, benefits and working conditions were being determined by labor governments. Meany thought that a government that could give could also take away. His position was that unions should not become dependent on government. They should be able to bargain, collectively, within the capitalist system, for their own legal contracts, that couldn’t be taken away except through further bargaining.