It's irresponsible to ignore coronavirus prevention guidelines

As a retired physician, I am writing to express my deep concern with the irresponsible attitude too many Montanans are showing toward current “shelter in place” guidelines enacted in response to the coronavirus epidemic. All around our state, people continue to gather for clearly nonessential purposes as a result of magical thinking. It can’t happen here. There are effective medications that can save us. I’m too young and healthy to contract the disease. If only any of this were true.

Really, really wanting to believe something will not make it true. It may have worked for Peter Pan, but it will not alter the course of the current epidemic. Critics of recent actions to limit the spread of coronavirus have suggested that the efforts of Gov. Bullock and state agencies represent governmental overreach, but nothing could be further from the truth. These actions represent government attempting to fulfill its highest obligation: protecting the welfare of its citizens. That’s why we have laws against drunk driving. Ignoring social distancing guidelines is just as irresponsible.