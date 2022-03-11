It’s time to stop honoring Jefferson Davis

In 1999, the Montana Legislature did the right thing when it passed a law requiring state agencies that manage public lands to rename any place containing the derogatory word “squaw.”

Now is the time for the U.S. Board on Geographical Names to take a step in the same direction of justice and inclusion and rid Jefferson Davis’ name from public lands in Montana. That includes Davis Gulch south of Helena, a name that honors the president of the Confederate States of America and a zealous defender of slavery, white supremacy, and racism to his dying days.

A number of human rights, social justice, and conservation groups joined last year with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in petitioning the Board on Geographical Names to change the name of Davis Gulch, as well as Jeff Davis Peak and Jeff Davis Creek in Beaverhead County.

We wholeheartedly support their petition and join in asking the Board to change the names of these places.

As MSU-Billings history professor Keith Edgerton points out in a recent guest column that, although Davis never set foot in Montana, “many of the early mining camps in western Montana were populated by southerners and ex-Confederates fleeing the war-torn South. They brought their hero-worship and racist baggage with them and thus named landmarks for their leaders and fellow seditionists, marking their territory against the stream of northerners who were also trickling in.”

By continuing to invoke Davis’ name when referencing these lands in question, we perpetuate the racist baggage these seditionists brought to Montana, something that strikes us as particularly galling to find on public lands.

After all, these lands serve as a foundation for the quality of life we enjoy in Helena. They nourish us, helping us feel a sense of belonging to our natural world and a sense of connection to each other.

But that sense of belonging and connection can vanish instantly for many people when faced with a place name that honors someone who championed slavery and white supremacism and denied human rights to entire races of people.

The petition to the Board on Geographic Names asks the Board to change the name of Davis Gulch to In-qu-qu-leet — a rough phonetic rendering of the Salish word that means “place of lodgepole pine.”

This choice honors the Salish and other Indigenous nations that gathered these trees in and around what is today Helena and used them for tipi poles. It also brings a small measure of justice to our Indigenous neighbors, who found their cultures and histories buried under American expansion and colonialism.

Anyone who claims that removing Davis’ name from Montana’s maps is erasing history might spend some time learning about what actual historical and cultural erasure is – as Native Americans have lived through. Learning our state’s Confederacy-related history is still as easy as visiting a library or conducting a Google search.

As elected representatives of Helena, we know our constituents well. And we know that the vast majority of Helena and Lewis and Clark County residents would not want to honor the likes of Davis or any other white supremacist.

Until recently, many residents did not know whom Davis Gulch is named for. Now that we know the truth, we can’t ignore it. So let’s change the name and take a small step toward ensuring all people feel welcome on the lands we share.

Rep. Kim Abbott (D) is the House Minority Leader, representing House District 83, Helena. Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell (D) represents HD84, Helena/East Helena. Sen. Janet Ellis (D) represents SD41, Helena. Rep. Mary Caferro (D) represents HD 81, Helena. Rep. Moffie Funk (D) represents HD82, Helena. Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen (D) represents HD 79, Helena.

