Is governor's mask policy covering his eyes?

In the Aug. 15 edition of the Independent Record, Gov. Gianforte stated “It’s pretty simple. In our experience of last year, mandates don’t work. They haven’t been effective, they didn’t diminish the spread of the virus. Personal responsibility does. I trust Montanans to make the best decision for themselves and their families.”

However, Gov. Gianforte signed legislation passed by the GOP-majority Legislature barring employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for workers, including hospitals and nursing homes. He also issued an executive order prohibiting the state from requiring vaccine passports and banning businesses from requiring customers to provide documentation of their vaccine status to gain access or service.

Barring businesses from requiring employee vaccinations and banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to access their business surely is a mandate by another name. He has taken away the right of businesses, whether they be private or public, to make the best decision for themselves, their employees, their customers, and their community. Notwithstanding Gov. Gianforte’s constant complaint of federal government overreach, he has made that decision for many businesses.