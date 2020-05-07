Is 'business as usual' our only choice?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The chance to see ourselves from a new perspective doesn’t happen often. We’re usually immersed in day to day life, accepting the choices that are presented to us.

But suddenly, we’re sharing life in a pandemic and our usual expectations don’t apply. We’re amazed at how we’ve changed our priorities to protect each other.

And how quickly our economy stood still.

Then suddenly a giant stimulus/bailout was available, where a moment before, “government austerity” limited our choices.

Is this an opportunity to look anew at our priorities and our ability to have an impact?

Why accept the limited choices presented by lawmakers and candidates who are intimidated by money and influence?

What does a pandemic teach us about ignoring the “common good for the future” and looking only at “private gain now,” a hallmark of corporate priorities during the last 50 years?