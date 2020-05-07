Is 'business as usual' our only choice?

The chance to see ourselves from a new perspective doesn’t happen often. We’re usually immersed in day to day life, accepting the choices that are presented to us.
But suddenly, we’re sharing life in a pandemic and our usual expectations don’t apply. We’re amazed at how we’ve changed our priorities to protect each other.
And how quickly our economy stood still.
Then suddenly a giant stimulus/bailout was available, where a moment before, “government austerity” limited our choices.
Is this an opportunity to look anew at our priorities and our ability to have an impact?
Why accept the limited choices presented by lawmakers and candidates who are intimidated by money and influence?
What does a pandemic teach us about ignoring the “common good for the future” and looking only at “private gain now,” a hallmark of corporate priorities during the last 50 years?
Does the pandemic expose built-in flaws and shortsightedness in our health system? Should we keep our employer-based insurance system, when up to 35 million workers will lose coverage during pandemics such as this? Should our access to ventilators have been delayed because Covidien bought a smaller company to avoid competition and then cancelled the CDC contract to produce less expensive ventilators? Does it make sense for health insurance companies to make bigger profits when health care prices go up so they let prices rise and ignore wasteful practices?
Should we accept a “business as usual” bailout for the pandemic or should we learn from the important lessons that the 2008 bailout taught us?
The 2008 bailout saved the financial institutions who caused the crisis, but abandoned small businesses and homeowners who lost their home equity. Ninety percent of Americans lost one-third of their wealth which increased our ever growing wealth inequality. Will our real needs get met this time?
But once again, hidden trillions of dollars are going to money managers and vulture capitalists whose new targets will be temporarily distressed health care companies whom we intended to help, not to be undermined and sold for “private gain now.”
Who do we want to shape our health care system for the future? Do you want your priorities to be included?
Call congressional leaders and our delegation, Sens. Tester and Daines and Rep. Gianforte, and tell them to do the bailout right this time, with help for all workers, small businesses, states and local governments.
Please join Montanans Move to Amend’s “Call-in”: Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. or Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. (Dial: 712-451-1178 then: 486899#) to share your personal or small business experience with the pandemic.
There’s no time to lose. The internet is alive with companies advising about mergers and acquisitions and, for them, it’s “business as usual.”
Sue Kirchmyer and Kathryn QannaYahu are members of Montanans Move to Amend, a nonpartisan group that educates about the need to create a level playing field in our democracy by calling for the U.S. constitutional amendment which will end corporations’ use of human constitutional rights, end money as speech, and overturn the Citizens United decision.
