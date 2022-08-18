Invest in new habitat and public access

Public participation in hunting has been decreasing for many decades. The North American model of conservation has been extremely successful for the recovery of many species. It depends on sportsman-based funding obtained through firearm sales and hunting and fishing licenses to continue to be successful. I happily and selfishly contribute annually and the more people involved, the more successfully wildlife conservation can be. Without this funding the current system collapses, so continued participation in hunting and support by the general public is critical. Why people hunt or not — or how the vast majority of Americans that do not hunt — view hunting, has been widely studied for decades. The public generally supports hunting that is science-based wise-use wildlife conservation, produces healthy food, and is ethical. The release of pen-raised pheasants under the guise of recruiting new hunters is not based on facts. The main reason why people learn to hunt is they are taught by people (usually family members) who already hunt and have the necessary hunting equipment. The biggest reason people do not learn to hunt or stop hunting is the difficulty of finding nearby areas to enjoy hunting. If you have hunted in Montana very long you know this first hand, except for public lands or block management areas (thank you landowners), accessible hunting areas are increasingly scarce and crowded. It is also no surprise that wild game birds are decreasing under modern science-based agricultural production and much larger farms. There is simply no habitat left after crop harvest for wild birds to survive. MTFWP biologists know all this research and I am sure they have talked to their leadership and the commission, but alarmingly apparently without success.