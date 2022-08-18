Invest in new habitat and public access

Public participation in hunting has been decreasing for many decades. The North American model of conservation has been extremely successful for the recovery of many species. It depends on sportsman-based funding obtained through firearm sales and hunting and fishing licenses to continue to be successful. I happily and selfishly contribute annually and the more people involved, the more successfully wildlife conservation can be. Without this funding the current system collapses, so continued participation in hunting and support by the general public is critical. Why people hunt or not — or how the vast majority of Americans that do not hunt — view hunting, has been widely studied for decades. The public generally supports hunting that is science-based wise-use wildlife conservation, produces healthy food, and is ethical. The release of pen-raised pheasants under the guise of recruiting new hunters is not based on facts. The main reason why people learn to hunt is they are taught by people (usually family members) who already hunt and have the necessary hunting equipment. The biggest reason people do not learn to hunt or stop hunting is the difficulty of finding nearby areas to enjoy hunting. If you have hunted in Montana very long you know this first hand, except for public lands or block management areas (thank you landowners), accessible hunting areas are increasingly scarce and crowded. It is also no surprise that wild game birds are decreasing under modern science-based agricultural production and much larger farms. There is simply no habitat left after crop harvest for wild birds to survive. MTFWP biologists know all this research and I am sure they have talked to their leadership and the commission, but alarmingly apparently without success.
My gun dog, Oat, and I went out to a wildlife management area where pheasants were released last year, just before the youth hunt. We found a lot of naive pheasants but many didn't have developed tail feathers and were barely recognizable as legal males. We also found a lot of fresh pheasant carcasses. Mortality of captive raised birds has been studied extensively and of course it is extremely low. A week after the general season we hunted there and found several other adult hunters but very few pheasants. This is well documented everywhere captive birds were released into the wild — survival is often measured in days. The naive easy diversion from a historically demonstrated bad idea is inventing a scapegoat like "predators," but habitat limits wildlife populations. Releasing captive birds certainly gives a few young hunters a fun hunt with their mentors. These experiences are already available privately for over $100 per bird. My guess is this current state program costs over $1,000 per bird harvested. But these are the very kids who will continue to hunt anyway. It does almost nothing to recruit new hunters or retain current ones. When reality becomes unavoidable and program ends, so does any imaginary benefit. If that funding was used as an investment to acquire new habitat and new public access it would benefit all Montanans, all wildlife, and all hunters and other conservationists far into the future. Hunters, you need to start speaking up for science-based wildlife management and where your money goes.