Intolerance in Helena community is unacceptable

To All Helenans:

As a community business organization, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce has strong feelings in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. We have always thought that our community is welcoming and inclusive. Recently, knowledge of several incidents of racial slurs and threats being leveled at members of our collegiate community has enlightened us that not all of our citizens are using respect and civility towards others and that a lack of tolerance and respect for others may still exist in a portion of our citizenry. That is unacceptable and beyond disrespectful.

To say that this is a disappointment and a cause for sadness and disbelief, is an understatement. Helena is a very diverse community with citizens of Native American, African American, Asian, Hispanic, Caucasian and other ethnicities, plus many others who are of mixed origin. In addition, our community has citizens with different orientations. We need to work harder to make sure that all of our citizens, our students, and our visiting tourists feel welcome, respected and safe. If we focus on improving how all people are treated, we will find a way, working together, to even the playing field for all humans.