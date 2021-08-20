Why no results — no innovation—because they have no reason to be innovative. There is no reward. It is all done for the state, so why do it?

Yes, there are many billionaires in China, but even these are copycats, needing capitalism to sell the goods. Innovation and capitalism go hand in hand.

Without them, variety is lost.

The Am-Commies want this to change, at least for the common people, to where we have only few choices: the ones they choose for us. They no longer feel we need a choice, and the name of equality they push for this goal. There will become two tiers: the elite and the rest of us.

China has had this in the past, but found they had to loosen up a bit and allow a bit more freedom, but the government is still in control. There is not equality in China and anyone who has been there can see this.

The people are wonderful, friendly and kind. It is the government that is oppressive and the U.S. government is now following under President Biden and the Am-Commies.

Once we do away with capitalism, innovation will slow to a crawl, for there will be no profit or reason to be innovative, and America will become more like China with only the ability to copy others, if there are others.