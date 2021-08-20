How many of you have ever really thought about what is in a store, the variety in a hardware store, things to fix things from door to back?
What about the variety in a food store — so much to pick from?
Not long ago at a food store, a bloke was looking for something. I made the comment, “So many flavors to choose from.” “Yes there is,” he answered. “Well when we are down to just one or two, it will be easier and with the shelves being almost bare, we will take any of it.”
We saw this with toilet paper not long ago.
All this variety and choices are because of how America has allowed individuals to be innovative to take a chance on new products like Mr. Steve Jobs did. Mr. Jobs was an innovator. He made products people want.
America offers a platform in which to do this and rewards those who are willing to try. Colonel Sanders was in his 70s when he tried. Young or old have a chance to make it and reap the benefits of love and labor.
While in China an English speaking TV program spoke of a problem China has: innovation. They admitted they could copy and improve on a given product, but to come up with it they fail. They went on to say China takes the top students in the country and places them in a special school. Out of that 100 only 5 or 6 show real promise, and out of those 5 or 6 maybe 1 or 2 show they are innovative — and they are a maybe, for most times the result is zero.
Why no results — no innovation—because they have no reason to be innovative. There is no reward. It is all done for the state, so why do it?
Yes, there are many billionaires in China, but even these are copycats, needing capitalism to sell the goods. Innovation and capitalism go hand in hand.
Without them, variety is lost.
The Am-Commies want this to change, at least for the common people, to where we have only few choices: the ones they choose for us. They no longer feel we need a choice, and the name of equality they push for this goal. There will become two tiers: the elite and the rest of us.
China has had this in the past, but found they had to loosen up a bit and allow a bit more freedom, but the government is still in control. There is not equality in China and anyone who has been there can see this.
The people are wonderful, friendly and kind. It is the government that is oppressive and the U.S. government is now following under President Biden and the Am-Commies.
Once we do away with capitalism, innovation will slow to a crawl, for there will be no profit or reason to be innovative, and America will become more like China with only the ability to copy others, if there are others.
Is this really what Americans want? I do not believe so, nor do I believe those in Congress want this.