Infrastructure investments are game changing for Montanans

My name is Sheila Hogan and I grew up the second of seven Butte kids. My dad worked in the mines and my mom was a jack of all trades — working in hospital labs as a medical technologist and raising us kids. I grew up with the values of practicality, resilience and street smarts ... it was Butte after all.

So why am I telling you something so personal? Because politics IS personal. Through today’s political polarization, we forget that the politics that happen in Washington, D.C., one way or another, will land smack dab in the middle of our kitchen table, impacting our lives and futures.

That includes the passage of the game-changing bipartisan infrastructure package led and carried across the finish line by Montana’s own Jon Tester — all without raising taxes on Montana families. So how does this package impact Montanans in real life? A lot of ways.

First of all, I know infrastructure isn’t the most eye-popping issue. But the last time something this substantial was willed into reality was during the Eisenhower administration. The result? The American interstate system.

Fast forward to 2021. We all use Montana’s highways and know too well the rumbling feeling of riding a stretch of highway that probably hasn’t been repaired since the 1950s.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill provides approximately $2.8 billion for Montana’s highways. Have you ever driven over a bridge in Montana and wondered whether the crumbling pillars holding it up were safe? Montana will receive about $225 million for a new bridge initiative to replace and repair bridges in poor condition.

And who does those repairs? Montana businesses. Montana hands, working at good-paying jobs to improve our Montana highways and bridges. Our towns benefit from this investment, bringing work to hundreds of engineers, construction experts, and their building teams that bring it to life.

Did you drive to Butte, Miles City, or any other Montana town for Thanksgiving? Pay attention in the coming months and years as the highways and bridges you travel get the attention that they deserve.

The infrastructure bill doesn’t stop at highways and bridges. Have you ever had your internet go out in the middle of something important? Has your child struggled to keep up through remote learning due to a faulty connection? Do you use the internet for your business?

Sen. Tester’s infrastructure bill brings important real life improvements to connectivity in every part of the state. The legislation includes a major grant program for high-speed internet deployment to areas lacking access, and $4 billion of that is set aside for areas where it is especially difficult to deploy. Sen. Tester ensured that consumer protection provisions were included to prevent price gouging, and that eligible families can select an internet provider of their choosing.

At the end of the day, the infrastructure package isn’t a D.C. political stunt. It’s an investment here — in Montana people, jobs, highways, high-speed internet, water projects, fire and border security. It advances our competitive economic edge over other countries like China, and supports our local economies and businesses.

At a time when politics can be chaotic and confusing, Sen. Tester has shown us something I always knew growing up in Butte: In Montana, Democrats deliver.

Sheila Hogan is the executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1