Industrial recreation isn't conservation

Industrial strength recreation is a clear and present danger to our public wildlands. Legendary Wilderness guide Smoke Elser observed there is a new breed of recreationist: “Mountain bikers are out to challenge the resource. It’s about how fast you can go and how many miles you can put on. Snowmobilers are after the highest mark on the hillside, the highest speed across the meadow.” (Missoulian April 23, 2017). He’s not alone. Dr. Barrie Gilbert, in his book "One of Us, A Biologist’s Walk Among Bears," decries the industrial-strength recreation that is imperiling grizzly bears in our national parks and forests. Author Todd Wilkinson bemoans the rise of “the outdoor recreation industrial complex” and the fact that conservation organizations are not “seriously addressing the transformative ecological impacts of more people using the landscape.” (Mountain Journal Aug. 7).

Federal and state biologists in Oregon found all recreational uses have negative impacts on elk, with mountain bikes and ATVs having the most. In Colorado, burgeoning recreational use has nearly decimated a large elk herd.