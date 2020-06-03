Increasing SNAP benefits would help older Americans, boost Montana economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana entered the second stage of reopening June 1. We have a long, slow recovery ahead of us and thousands of our neighbors are unable to afford the food they need.

At Missoula Aging Services (MAS), we’ve seen firsthand how difficult this crisis has been for older Montanans, especially those already struggling with limited resources. We have seen a significant increase in demand for our nutrition services since the start of the state’s stay-at-home order in March. Many of our older neighbors, who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, often live alone and are unable to receive assistance from friends or family due to social distancing.

John is one of many MAS clients who depends on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to remain safe, healthy and independent in his own home. He is diabetic and lives on a fixed income of Social Security benefits. If it wasn’t for SNAP, he would have to choose between food and paying his bills and medications. SNAP provides a safety net so John can afford to maintain his good health by being able to afford healthy food and his medications, both of which are integral in treating his diabetes.