In centennial year of women's suffrage, electoral power shifting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Attempts to rescind (take back) Montana’s ratification began in the 1975 Legislature, and again in 1977. But largely with the votes of majority Democrats, both were defeated. In one of those sessions Phyllis Schlafly, the charismatic Illinois political activist, came to Montana at the invitation of former first lady Betty Babcock to personally lead the rescission forces.

The last battle over the ERA in Montana occurred when shrewd and respected Republican Sen. Jack Galt led the rescission forces in 1979. He was my good friend. I had emerged as one of the legislative leaders against rescission, but that was when disagreeing legislators remained friends. I heard that Jack had a letter in specific support of his bill from former Sen. Sam Ervin, Democrat hero of Watergate fame.

I knew support for the ERA was in the Republican National Platform, so I called the Republican National chair, former Sen. Bill Brock of Tennessee, who readily gave me a strong statement in support for the ERA and against rescission. After my friend used the Ervin quote in floor debate I was able to counter with my quote from Brock. Jack and I had dinner together that night.