If you build it, radioactive waste will come

A line from "Field of Dreams" goes, “If you build it, they will come.” In Montana, the “it” could be landfills licensed to accept radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota. And now, in Montana, public participation in the rule-making process governing disposal of this hazardous waste just got derailed by Montana Petroleum Association and a few state legislators.

Waste-disposal rules for TENORM (Technically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material), being finalized by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) after more than five years and with public participation, were put on hold by an interim committee of the Montana legislature on April 27. The action impacts communities across Montana, including Missoula with its TENORM-licensed landfill.

The legislature’s interim Environmental Quality Council (EQC) voted 10 to 6 to object to — thus put on hold — DEQ rules governing disposal of TENORM waste. The rules were developed in a nearly six-year process, with public participation, at taxpayer expense. Yet, during April’s meeting, many EQC members appeared ignorant and uninformed of the issue and process followed — even confused — although the EQC has received information since 2014.