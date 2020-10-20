I will always listen to what Montana veterans need

For me, caring for our veterans is deeply personal. I was born at an Army hospital because my dad was a lieutenant colonel and a World War II veteran. My late husband, Tom, was a Vietnam-era veteran who served in the Army, too. When he went to Iraq for 17 months in 2009 to help rebuild their agricultural sector, active duty military troops kept him safe every day. I will always be thankful for allowing him to come home safe from a war zone.

Both my dad and Tom were very humble about their military service. I know the importance of bone-deep commitment to service and sacrifice, and the burden that often comes with that sacrifice after our nation’s soldiers come home. I know that taking care of our veterans and their families is a cost of war, and when our nation asks everything of those who serve, all of us owe it to them to see that they have access to the best services and treatment in the world. They’ve earned it.

It is not the job of elected officials to tell veterans what is best for them, it’s the job of elected officials to listen to veterans and then fight for the things -- health care, benefits, treatment -- they need.