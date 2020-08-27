Husband's drug issues should disqualify Romano from office

It is incredibly sad when a family has to deal with a family member struggling with addiction. However, the safety and security of innocent children is always of primary importance in these situations, and Romano failed to protect the kids in her own home as well as the young students in her husband’s classroom. If Romano refused to stand up to the teacher/hardcore drug addict living under the same roof as her children, would she stand up for your kids? And if she had no idea what was going on in her own house, how much would she miss if she is elected to oversee one of the largest departments in Montana state government?