Hunting grizzly bears is not the answer

During the GBAC’s deliberations, several experts, including researchers from the University of Montana and grizzly bear managers from Alaska and Canada, attested to the fact that hunting does not prevent conflicts, and that other strategies are more effective. FWP itself has acknowledged this fact, and stated that if a hunt were to occur, it would be so small as not to affect the overall population. Given this, coupled with the enormous opposition by Tribal Nations and the general public to hunting of grizzly bears and the prominent role that grizzly bears play in Montana’s economy, there is no justifiable basis for initiating a trophy hunt and killing grizzly bears for “sport.”

Instead, FWP should focus on the GBAC’s recommendations to increase resources and programs to prevent conflicts before they happen and to promote coexistence with grizzly bears, rather than a hunt. For example, a key recommendation is for FWP to hire more permanent grizzly bear management specialists to help people live with grizzly bears on the landscape, and prevent conflicts before they happen.