Hunting bills favored the wealthy

Not that the majority party was interested in public comment. GOP legislators voted for some terrible bills (House Bill 505, Rep. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale; House Bill 697, Rep. Josh Kassmeir, R-Fort Benton) despite thousands of emails, letters and testimony from hunters. Montana hunters were frequently denigrated by GOP members on the House floor and in committee, along with our existing successful partnership programs like Block Management and game damage hunts. Fortunately, HB 505 and 697 died in process, but not for lack of support by Republicans, and they will probably be introduced again next session.

Some large landowners clearly want to save the regular hunting season for selling bull hunts, and then use arbitrary and ineffective shoulder seasons to kill cows. If these terms are unfamiliar to you, here is the straight talk: more options for the wealthy and fewer for working class Montanans. Block Management and game damage hunts are existing, successful programs that rely on partnerships. We need the current administration to demonstrate support for those collaborative programs instead of undermining them.