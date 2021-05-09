Hunters need to stop being mad about HB 637

On April 28, the Legislature passed in both houses a bill that includes 3,000 guaranteed tags for outfitters. If this sounds familiar and surprises you, it should. This passed in spite of the fact that Montanans abolished these tags by ballot measure, and the bill that was introduced this session trying to overturn that measure was killed after having public hearings.

This breaks my heart, it really does. At $5,000 per guided hunt (intentionally conservative), this just resulted in $15 million of guaranteed government revenue to be used to lease up land and keep you off. At $15 million with 400-ish guides, it is roughly $38,000 per outfitter. No more complaints about the $1,200 stimulus please.

The flip side is they upped by $7,500 the payments for those few (less than 20) Montana landowners who maxed out on allowing public hunting days in block management. You do the math on that; compare it to the numbers above and see who values public access and public land and who doesn’t.

Remember who did this to you today by voting in favor of House Bill 637. Not just for the day, and not just for tomorrow, next week or next month, but for the next two years and the years after that. If public access matters to you, vote like it; otherwise, stop being mad.