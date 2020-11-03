Humanities remind us that we were made for times like these

How often in recent months have you read or written an email with the now-clichéd phrase, “these unprecedented times”? To be sure, the COVID pandemic has upended our lives while our nation faces political and social polarization. We may notice ourselves embracing an easy cynicism or even falling into despair.

Author and educator Elizabeth Lesser says when she feels overwhelmed by the uncertainty created by the pandemic and current events, she reminds herself: “You were made for these times.” While other generations have had their own great challenges and met them, we too must rise to the occasion.

The histories, big ideas and stories of the humanities offer perspectives from communities and individuals who were made for their times. I often turn to abolitionist thinkers, leaders and writers such as Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, and Sarah and Angelina Grimké as exemplars of those who used the power of language and imagination to heal their communities when circumstances turned bleak.