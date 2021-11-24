HPD and dispatchers need to know we have their backs

At the administrative meeting of the Helena City Commission on Nov. 17, we were discussing a matter of the homeless who had been camping in the public right of way on Billings Avenue. Area business owners had raised serious concerns and struggles they’d had over the last eight months. The officers of our Helena Police Department (HPD) are quite often the first point of contact by the city of Helena in such situations. Chief of Police Steve Hagen explained part of the difficulty was being able to deploy HPD resources due to increased call volumes and the scarcity of those resources. In that context, Mayor Collins asked our police chief, "How many officers are we short?" Chief Hagen started by stating that in the last 10 days, he'd received three more resignations from HPD officers. He went on further to add that they were (or will be by Jan. 1) anywhere from nine to 13 officers short, equating to roughly 25% of the department. Needless to say, I was taken aback.

A little background may be needed here to start to gain an understanding of the problem that has existed for a while now. In early 2018, the firefighters’ union approached the Helena City Commission. They communicated their need for additional staffing and equipment to properly protect the citizens of Helena. This was in light of the significantly increased call volumes and the scarce financial resources for capital equipment necessary for the operation of a fire department within a growing community. The Helena City Commission heard their entreaties and authorized that a levy could go to the voters to address this serious deficiency. In June of that year voters overwhelmingly passed a levy which ultimately increase their daily staffing by 30% and provided roughly $300,000 annually to begin saving for their capital needs.

At that same time in 2018, a representative from the Helena Police Protective Association told a similar tale. He made the case that all emergency services, including police and dispatch services had been working “critically understaffed” for many years. This had a significant impact on response times in a community that was placing ever-increasing demands on them for their services. Additional details were provided about the struggles of our officers and a request was made that they be included in any levy effort that went forward. The request was denied and we find ourselves in the present situation described above. I could speculate as to why we’re where we are, but I hope to find out for certain in the coming weeks. I can tell you with certainty that a staffing and workload study for the police department has been budgeted. I will certainly advocate that we get this study underway as soon as possible. We owe it to the women and men of the Helena Police Department and our 911 Dispatch Center. They need to know that we have their backs.

Sean Logan is a member of the Helena City Commission.

