How to fix capitalism

And, in another way of viewing things, capitalism cannot long endure if such social upheaval and suffering are allowed to continue. Even if Smith weren’t the moral man he was, he would have wanted real change for the sake of capitalism itself.

The key is not to throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater. In other words, to preserve this amazing engine of prosperity – capitalism – while combining it with facets of socialism that retain human dignity and socioeconomic mobility. In a way, neither system can endure on its own and without the other – at least over the generations. (Thus, the Republican meme of “Socialism versus Freedom” is false and propaganda.)

