How state lawmakers can deliver on the Montana mandate

These deep economic problems cannot be solved with the same level of thinking that created them. For too long, powerful interests have used economic division to justify more government control, convincing our leaders to support more regulations, more taxes and more government favors.

Voters this November let those in power know they’ve had enough. Along with new leadership, Montana needs a fresh roadmap for economic growth. The Frontier Institute’s Montana Recovery Agenda aims to provide that path. Here are three key reforms that would show voters their elected officials are serious about the issues most important to them:

Limit the growth of government: Montana’s regulatory code has grown to almost 60,000 restrictions – making it the second-worst place in the Mountain West in terms of harmful regulations and red tape per capita. State spending has grown considerably faster than Montana’s economy over the last 20 years, leaving Montana taxpayers on the hook for a whopping $14.9 billion more in cumulative spending than if the state budget had simply grown on par with population and inflation. By reducing harmful regulations and limiting the growth of spending to what taxpayers can afford, Montana lawmakers can unleash economic growth.