House Republicans unified to fulfill Montana’s conservative mandate

This election, Montanans sent a clear message to Helena that they expect Republican leaders to be unified in reforming the way state government does business. Montana voters elected the first Republican governor in 16 years and expanded Republican majorities in the Montana Legislature. This November, I was elected speaker of the Montana House of Representatives by my Republican colleagues, and I am both honored and committed to achieving our conservative mandate.

As speaker-elect, I am already working with House leaders to ensure that critical bills — to expand gun rights, reduce burdensome regulations, lower taxes, protect life, fix our health care system and strengthen Montana’s economy — make it through the House. Montana House Republicans will be prepared on Day One of the legislative session to accomplish what the voters sent us to Helena to do.