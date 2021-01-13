House Republicans are energized and have an aggressive agenda

House Republicans are ready to roll back the job killing regulations that have stifled opportunities in the Treasure State. We intend to develop commonsense solutions to sustain and increase the number of good paying jobs in Montana, while being good stewards of our environment.

Over this past week, I had the honor to introduce two bills. After months of hard work by Montana’s county treasurers (all 56 counties) and the Revenue Interim Committee, House Bill 23 passed out of the tax committee. This bill revises the tax lien and tax deed process. The second one, HB 20, requested by the Department of Transportation, provides for courtesy cars at certain state-owned airports, and was supported by our HD 80 neighbors in Lincoln.

Even though the national news has been worrisome over the past several days, rest assured that your elected officials in the House of Representatives are unified in the respect for one another. It’s been a somber environment up there, but new friendships are being struck, and new ideas are being developed. I remain honored to serve the voters of House District 80 and our state.