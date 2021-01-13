Week one of the 67th session of the Montana Legislature kicked off on Monday, January 4th. House Republicans are energized and have an aggressive agenda. We are focused on passing the constitutionally-required balanced budget with no net tax increase, while creating a pro-business environment to strengthen our economy. At the same time, we are dedicated to defending our Montana values, our rights and individual freedoms, and our outdoor heritage. And to make sure all Montanans are provided the opportunity to reach their full potentials, we intend to have a reliable health care system, and more educational options.
As the House Taxation Committee chair, one of my top priorities is reigning in runaway government spending. It’s time to simplify the tax code and reduce the tax burden on hardworking everyday Montanans, especially in the midst of this pandemic-handicapped economy. I continue to work on protecting Montana’s checkbook.
House leadership has assigned me to the Agriculture, Education and Rules committees. I look forward to working with our new governor to grow our high paying job sectors, including those for farming and ranching, natural resources, technological development, construction, manufacturing and professional services. There’s a newly invigorated emphasis to provide educational solutions for all Montana families. In an effort to achieve individual successes, we’re expecting to hear a number of bills to provide educational options for students. The result will benefit our state’s growth and development, and give our adult kids a reason to stay in Montana.
House Republicans are ready to roll back the job killing regulations that have stifled opportunities in the Treasure State. We intend to develop commonsense solutions to sustain and increase the number of good paying jobs in Montana, while being good stewards of our environment.
Over this past week, I had the honor to introduce two bills. After months of hard work by Montana’s county treasurers (all 56 counties) and the Revenue Interim Committee, House Bill 23 passed out of the tax committee. This bill revises the tax lien and tax deed process. The second one, HB 20, requested by the Department of Transportation, provides for courtesy cars at certain state-owned airports, and was supported by our HD 80 neighbors in Lincoln.
Even though the national news has been worrisome over the past several days, rest assured that your elected officials in the House of Representatives are unified in the respect for one another. It’s been a somber environment up there, but new friendships are being struck, and new ideas are being developed. I remain honored to serve the voters of House District 80 and our state.
Please feel free to contact me at becky4hd80@blackfoot.net, or call me at 444-4800 during the session. I hope you’ll continue providing your input and testimony so the 2021 Legislature hears your voice! You can also access the website at www.leg.mt.gov, and click on “Have your say, Montana.” Thanks again, and I’ll keep you updated.