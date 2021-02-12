House Bill 137 is an insult to Montana communities and a threat to local decision-making

When communities use local knowledge to come up with a solution, leaders should listen, not strike it down. If legislators pass HB 137, they’ll send citizens the message that local decisions don’t matter, and that Big Tobacco and e-cigarette retailers have the right to decide what’s best for Montanans. Residents will have to contend with toxic e-cigarette aerosol nearly anywhere they go. If you enjoy going to restaurants, stores and other public places without breathing e-cigarette toxins, too bad. For HB 137 supporters, the profits of tobacco retailers and Big Tobacco matter more.

Montanans should be outraged. First, the bill undermines our constitutional right to make decisions at the community level, a freedom Montana has enjoyed for more than a century. Second, e-cigarette aerosol is a proven health hazard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarette aerosols can contain cancer-causing chemicals, ultrafine particles that can damage the lungs, and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead. We don’t need these substances added to our public spaces, especially during COVID-19 when lung health is critical.

Allowing these emissions into public spaces would endanger old and young lungs alike and send the message to children that it’s OK to use these substances. Youth use of e-cigarettes is at an all-time high in Montana.