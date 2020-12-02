Hospital has thrown cancer patients to the wolves

Clearly, the letter from the Health Leadership of St. Peter’s is in error, grave error. Contrary to the letter, clients have been telling us that appointments have been abruptly concluded without notice or rescheduled for months out from the previous appointment. Some have been canceled altogether and patients were told that they have to see their primary doctor and cannot be seen at the Cancer Center any longer. Prescriptions are not being renewed in time. Wrong prescriptions are being prescribed or new prescriptions are being prescribed without seeing the “new doctor” at St. Peter’s. Full prescriptions are being refused to be renewed for the normal length of time (for example a three-month prescription is being reduced to one month) causing patients from out of town extra difficulty in getting these prescriptions filled. Many patients do not have a primary doctor and while the hospital has promised to find another primary care doctor, that has not occurred for several patients. There are limited doctors in this town, and they can only accept so many patients and the follow-up has not been on the hospital’s part. It has been the patients that have had to push to get in to see other doctors at the hospital as promised to them. All of these situations have been highly concerning and unsettling given the very vulnerable population of cancer patients that the hospital cancer center serves. Patients are also telling us that the oncologists brought in by St. Peter’s management openly say that they are just temporary. They struggle giving advice to these cancer patients and tell them it is difficult because they are unsure of what care to give.