I was recently reminded of lessons I took away from my 23 years in the military, 10 of which were spent in persistent conflict serving multiple tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. In these nations, it was easy to see how people lose hope and trust in their society. My purpose in reflecting on these lessons was to address concerns I’ve come to see in communities (including Helena) across our nation. Our communities are divided in ways never before seen, including in areas of political differences, economic disparity, racial biases, drug and alcohol abuse and others. To overcome these challenges, we must each do our best to restore hope, civility, trust and community.

That’s why I am part of the Helena Family YMCA. I see hope being restored every day at the YMCA. Each morning, a diverse group of adults connect at the YMCA as they share in fitness classes and gather after to connect, exchange stories and vegetables grown in each other’s gardens, serve one another fresh baked cookies, and build a sense of belonging.