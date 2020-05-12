Honored to serve as your HD 69 representative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is hard to believe my first campaign was a little over five years ago moving me into the “candidate world.” It has truly been an honor representing House District 69 for the last two sessions (and one special session). I have held to my campaign desires of being part of a responsible, working legislative process; bringing the voice of reason and respect that the people of Montana deserve and expect.

My decision to move into the Senate District 35 seat was a continuation of why I ran before, to be a voice for agriculture, business and industry which make up the small communities that have been the backbone of our great State. My time on the ranch, raising our family, and providing various community service has helped me understand the connections that are needed to protect our values and provide possibilities to our next generations to stay here at home. We are transitioning the ranch to the fifth generation …so I understand the challenges facing many of us.

The relationships formed and established from the last two sessions will let me hit the ground running while working on solutions to upcoming challenges. Our communities will be facing many unknowns and pressures out of their control; we in government should be helping them, not adding to those worries.

What you can continue to expect from me…