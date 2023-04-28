I want to thank the voters of Helena for giving me an extraordinary opportunity to serve my hometown.

After six years, I will leave the Helena Public Schools board of trustees this May. It was an incredible honor to serve, and the most challenging and rewarding experience of my professional life.

I am so thankful to my fellow board members, past and present, all of whom have volunteered their time trying to do what's best for kids.

That's not always as simple as it may seem. It's hard work, especially when good people disagree. Nevertheless, I'm proud of our efforts, and sleep well knowing the right people are in place to lead our local public schools.

My final ask of you is to support all three of the school levies on your ballot.

Our facilities and maintenance folks do such great work, and we need them to continue keeping our schools safe, dry, and warm for our students. Likewise, our teachers and support staff deserve everything we can give them as they do more for their students than ever before.

Thank you all, and please take care.

Luke Muszkiewicz, board trustee,

Helena Public Schools