Highly recommend Chris Noel for school board

My name is Chris Riccardo and I am the executive director of the Holter Museum of Art. I am writing this letter of recommendation on behalf of Chris Noel, a candidate for the Helena School Board.

As the leader of a small nonprofit I look to my board of directors for guidance, support and ideas. For the past five years, I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the most creative and dedicated people in Helena. While every member has helped me grow as a leader there is one I have consistently been able to turn to for their leadership and that is Chris Noel.

We all learn by example, and Chris has taught me that a good leader does just that, leads with their actions not always with their words. Chris’ experience as an educator has helped shape the way the Holter educates our community and uses the power of creativity and art to heal others. She is the first to offer up ideas to solve problems at the same time developing new opportunities for the museum. Chris realized early on the importance of building unique partnerships with other organizations in our community. She has the unique ability to build bridges between ideas and groups, which in turn has made the Holter a much stronger organization.