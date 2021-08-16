Help Montana's economy -- get vaccinated

The dog days of summer are upon us, school will be starting soon and our days will begin getting shorter and chillier. It’s hard to believe that fall is less than six weeks away. Autumn has always been my favorite time of year and I feel fortunate to live in a place that has four distinct seasons.

While the seasons will be changing, one thing that has unfortunately remained constant is the ongoing global pandemic associated with COVID-19. The difficulties we all experienced over the past year and a half is unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes. We have lost friends and loved ones, experienced serious illness ourselves or know someone who was sick and are all too familiar with the impact of COVID on our education system and our economy.

Too many of us, including myself, took for granted this spring and summer that the pandemic was in the rearview mirror and that life was going to quickly get back to normal, or as normal as possible. Unfortunately, we now know that wasn’t to be, COVID is still very much with us and the delta variant is wreaking havoc worldwide, including here in Montana.