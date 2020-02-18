Helena would regret hiring Meece as interim manager

I was on the city commission when we, sadly, hired Ed Meece, partially because of his glowing characterization of the city manager position he had in Bardstown, Kentucky. To our discredit, the Livingston City Commission did not impartially and properly vet Mr. Meece and should have. The Livingston City Commission advertised and interviewed city manager candidates. The city manager we wanted turned us down. In Helena, I believe, you had one potential candidate who withdrew. In our case and according to an interview with your Mayor, Ed Meece was right there wanting the job and so very, very available. Please do not let that fool you. We should have gone out to advertise again. Frankly, our local police chief was doing a great job as our interim city manager and to this day, I still wonder why we did not hire him as our city manager. Our mistake. After a year of my beginning, as a sitting city commissioner, to realize that Ed Meece did not know what he was doing, I called Bardstown to verify how much they loved him as he had implied on his application. When I called, the Bardstown administration said that not only was his tenure there something to be ashamed of, that they wanted to fire him after his first year there. Please take a look at his resume and do not make the mistake we made in believing almost anything he says. It would be something you would regret and the people of Helena would eventually pay dearly for, as I believe we in Livingston have.