Helena would regret hiring Meece as interim manager

First, I would like to thank the Independent Record for covering the story of a potential impossible situation were the city to hire Ed Meece even on a temporary basis. Believe me, you do not want him to get his foot in the door! I do wish, though, that you had let me know that you were going to quote me. I know Nolan Lister, the reporter covering the Ed Meece story, and thought we were only chatting. Sorry about the directness of what was said in the paper. I think it would be best to back those statements up with specifics, rather than generalizations that looked like my concern about Ed Meece is a personal thing. This is not personal. I love Livingston and my grandfather on my father’s side arrived here in 1885. (We missed a generation by everyone marrying late.) I still am frustrated what Ed Meece did to our beautiful town. I believe we are still suffering from his tenure here.
Almost universally in Livingston, the community is grateful that he is no longer here. I grew up in Montana and learned that your word is better than any contract and that it is essential to tell the truth. I actually lived part of my life in East Helena as a young child. My Dad was supervising construction of the village near the dam at Canyon Ferry and I loved that little town. My sister, her husband and our cousin live in Helena and I have friends in Helena that I have been working with on returning rail passenger service back to southwest Montana including Helena. I think it is important to speak out, if only on my family and friends’ behalf, on this issue.
I was on the city commission when we, sadly, hired Ed Meece, partially because of his glowing characterization of the city manager position he had in Bardstown, Kentucky. To our discredit, the Livingston City Commission did not impartially and properly vet Mr. Meece and should have. The Livingston City Commission advertised and interviewed city manager candidates. The city manager we wanted turned us down. In Helena, I believe, you had one potential candidate who withdrew. In our case and according to an interview with your Mayor, Ed Meece was right there wanting the job and so very, very available. Please do not let that fool you. We should have gone out to advertise again. Frankly, our local police chief was doing a great job as our interim city manager and to this day, I still wonder why we did not hire him as our city manager. Our mistake. After a year of my beginning, as a sitting city commissioner, to realize that Ed Meece did not know what he was doing, I called Bardstown to verify how much they loved him as he had implied on his application. When I called, the Bardstown administration said that not only was his tenure there something to be ashamed of, that they wanted to fire him after his first year there. Please take a look at his resume and do not make the mistake we made in believing almost anything he says. It would be something you would regret and the people of Helena would eventually pay dearly for, as I believe we in Livingston have.
What he did in Livingston, in my opinion, was work almost entirely to secure his job. He had few followers, but in one year he hired nine more administrators -- his buddies -- in addition to the five typically filled positions in Livingston’s history so our administrative budget that year went from $500,000 to $1,200,000. He surrounded himself with a buffer at our expense.
The list that led to his firing in spite of his efforts to use his office to stay in office, is very long. An example though is, the community of Livingston worked over ten years to get a $40,000,000 plus grant to build our new hospital here. He almost blew our getting our hospital, by being his typical arrogant self, totally insensitive to the implications of what he was doing, at one of the final meetings with our funding agents. The hospital board was chagrined. Were you to properly vet Mr. Meece, you can read the letter to the editor by the chairperson of the hospital board in the Enterprise on what happened. In addition, he cost the hospital an additional $1.2 million by, typical of Meece, reneging on his deal regarding putting in water and sewer lines with the hospital. They had to eventually sue the city after he "resigned before he was fired." That was another part of what to me is Ed Meece’s skewed value system. My observation was that he seldom remained true to his word even on Livingston city contracts. I can give you a list of lawsuits against the city in this area alone, if you like.
I, personally, as a city commissioner with standing, had to sue my own city and it cost me $11,000 when Ed Meece tried, through a back-door deal, for a song, in my opinion, to give our beautiful East Side School to, again, his buddies. I stopped the illegal sale. I had proposed the building as a community center and stage which it eventually became. Today Livingston is proud of its Shane Center, but it would not have happened were Ed Meece to have gotten his way.
I, contrary to what you might think, do not feel vindictive toward Mr. Meece. I simply want Helena to learn from our very serious mistake. You can do what we should have done, just go out an advertise again in spite of his apparent enthusiasm for the job or hire locally for an interim position. It won’t take that long and you will dodge the bullet of making the mistake of your collective lives -- hiring Ed Meece -- even temporarily.
Patricia Grabow
Former Livingston City Commissioner
Livingston