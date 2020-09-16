Helena Valley zoning proposal is very flawed

After talking with numerous people, it is clear that although no one is opposed to sensible regulation, the plan is very flawed. Specifically, the county’s plan was not developed with meaningful input from the community, scientific data, or thoughtful analysis. One person described it the county was “shooting from the hip.” Although there are many ways to criticize the proposed plan, there are three areas that are particularly relevant: the lack of meaningful analysis about how to achieve the five areas outlined in the county’s Growth Policy, a failure to analyze the impact of the plan on housing affordability, and the potential to further polarize the community.

After reviewing much of the proposed plan is clear to me that the plan makes numerous unsupported assertions and does not analyze what the county needs in terms of specific policy related to growth. The most prominent of these assertions is the requirement for a 10-acre lot minimum for most rural areas. The county provides no scientific basis for this arbitrary number. In fact, the county started out by proposing 10, 20, and 160 acre lots, again with little or no justification. Although there is some rationalization about water availability, or wildfire mitigation both those topics can be addressed by more specific policies. For instance, a report on wildfire mitigation by Headwaters Economics does not mention a general lot size restriction. Additionally, there is no consideration of the impact of the 10-acre lot size on the potential number of units of housing that could be built, what such building patterns would do to infrastructure costs. Requiring houses on 10 acres would mean that each unit would need to pay more for road maintenance. Additionally, having such low densities in some areas would likely hinder the ability of future development in those areas since existing homeowners would be resistant to redeveloping their established neighborhood. With the acreage requirement, the plan gives the impression of being a heavy handed top down policy rather than something that is precise and efficient.