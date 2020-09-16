Helena Valley zoning proposal is very flawed

In late June, I learned of the county’s proposed comprehensive plan. As someone with a background in these issues I was curious what the plan proposed. Upon investigating, I learned that many people were concerned the plan was hastily drafted, unscientific, and unbalanced in its goals.
After talking with numerous people, it is clear that although no one is opposed to sensible regulation, the plan is very flawed. Specifically, the county’s plan was not developed with meaningful input from the community, scientific data, or thoughtful analysis. One person described it the county was “shooting from the hip.” Although there are many ways to criticize the proposed plan, there are three areas that are particularly relevant: the lack of meaningful analysis about how to achieve the five areas outlined in the county’s Growth Policy, a failure to analyze the impact of the plan on housing affordability, and the potential to further polarize the community.
After reviewing much of the proposed plan is clear to me that the plan makes numerous unsupported assertions and does not analyze what the county needs in terms of specific policy related to growth. The most prominent of these assertions is the requirement for a 10-acre lot minimum for most rural areas. The county provides no scientific basis for this arbitrary number. In fact, the county started out by proposing 10, 20, and 160 acre lots, again with little or no justification. Although there is some rationalization about water availability, or wildfire mitigation both those topics can be addressed by more specific policies. For instance, a report on wildfire mitigation by Headwaters Economics does not mention a general lot size restriction. Additionally, there is no consideration of the impact of the 10-acre lot size on the potential number of units of housing that could be built, what such building patterns would do to infrastructure costs. Requiring houses on 10 acres would mean that each unit would need to pay more for road maintenance. Additionally, having such low densities in some areas would likely hinder the ability of future development in those areas since existing homeowners would be resistant to redeveloping their established neighborhood. With the acreage requirement, the plan gives the impression of being a heavy handed top down policy rather than something that is precise and efficient.
Another issue is housing affordability. I have seen many plans like the county's. In all instances plans that unnecessarily restrict growth in rural areas lead to higher prices for everyone. Considering that Helena is already bordering on being unaffordable, why would the county want to further contribute to this problem? Additionally, efforts at creating niches for affordable housing in highly regulated markets do not work. One need only look at “affordable housing” in Seattle, Portland, and even Bozeman to see evidence of this. Most people should be able to afford a home that they can own, build equity, and contribute to the community. We do not want a community where half the population is a permanent class of renters. Such things hearken of feudalism and are not reflective of American values.
Finally, I find it very disheartening that the proposed comprehensive plan was developed and presented in the way that it was. Very little notice of these important changes was given to anyone. I only inadvertently found out about these proposed changes and I am sure many others are in my position. Everyone I talk to regardless of whether they are liberal or conservative is willing to work together to develop an effective plan to address whatever issues the county is facing. Despite this willingness of many community members, it seems as if the county is unwilling to step back and reevaluate the plan regardless of how flawed it is. For these reasons and many I am opposed to the plan as it currently is presented. I encourage both citizens and the county commissioners to consider a more inclusive, more fact driven, and logical approach to the plan another public policy. We are living in very challenging and unfortunately contentious times. It would be good to see everyone work together to achieve an outcome that we all can be proud of.
Andrew R. Thomas JD, PhD, is a professor at Carroll College in Helena.
