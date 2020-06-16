Helena tax should have gone to a public vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's some interesting information that I learned as a result of the City of Helena's budget work sessions this spring. In late 2018, the City of Helena began collecting $8.97 per month ($107.64 annually) from each of 8572 water/sewer customers to fund a no interest loan program for service line (water/sewer) replacements. The program is intended to provide interest free loans for homeowners to replace service lines from the main to their house, which is the responsibility of the homeowner.

Since November 2018, over $1.44 million has been collected from these Helena ratepayers. To date, $109,000 has been loaned to 10 City of Helena water/sewer customers. This program has taken in $1.33 million more than it paid out with no end in sight, as no sunsetting or cessation of collections is being considered. I broached the subject in one of our work sessions and there seemed to be little to no interest in reconsidering.