I have written and rewritten this letter several times trying to be, as our newest commissioners have asked, “kind to one another.” This truly is the best I can do.
The citizens of Helena had wanted more transparency from their city commission, unfortunately as the time passed it was clear they didn’t listen.
The citizens of Helena wanted to have more information and a voice at the table when the commission was creating new ways to obtain funding for programs, but new programs (can you say water and sewer line replacement loans) were approved and initiated with what appears to have been little citizen input. It also appears to be a never-ending fund generator. If the loans are paid back what happens as the fund keeps growing? I can’t find an answer but would love to hear it. They apparently are willing to use any avenue necessary to avoid more public scrutiny when obtaining funds for their priority programs.
They didn’t listen.
The commission has sat silently by as the structural base of the city organization has been brutalized in what I can only describe as organizational terrorism. They watch as employee morale has plummeted and positions that should be filled are left empty or worse are filled by those with little relevant experience. Those that are hired, tend not to stay too long. Someone needs to look closely at the turnover reasons and impacts. They are aware of the problems and have been from early on. They minimize the problem simply because it fits their agenda. A little training here and there and all will be well, right?
They just didn’t listen.
This commission touted itself on getting rid of a “culture of no” from city government. The only culture of no that we have witnessed is from the commission itself. No, we do not have to listen to the citizens. No, we do not have to present all the facts, just the ones that support our cause. No, we are not accountable to those who elected us. No, we will not tolerate employees who tell us that which we don’t want to hear. There does appear to have been a culture of no, but in my humble opinion it had nothing to do with the city staff.
You have free articles remaining.
They didn’t listen.
The citizens of Helena exercised their will at the polls this past November replacing the sitting commissioners who were up for reelection. You would think that the remaining commission would have pulled back on the reins and re-evaluated their methods and approaches. But instead they decided to exercise their waning powers in what can only be viewed as revenge against those citizens who have the courage to stand up and express their views. They singled out the Helena Civic Center advisory board simply because they had the audacity to express a negative opinion of the commission. And during the public hearing on the fate of that board, every commissioner sat in silence as false statements were made about the scope and power of the advisory board. Not one commissioner had the honor to simply state that the programming at the Civic Center was done by city staff, not the board. They knew those statements were inaccurate, but instead they remained silent, rolling their eyes as those inaccuracies were presented because it fit with their agenda. They had no interest in evaluating options to change or restructure the existing board. And the recent hiring of one of those commissioners who voted to dissolve the board to be the interim leader of the Civic Center seems shady at best.
They didn’t listen.
I am a proud Helena native and unfortunately have had to witness the situation within city hall for the past year. Helena has some of the best and brightest city employees and I am proud to have worked with them and for them. I am saddened by what I have observed over the past year. Please understand that the observations and statements above are mine alone and I will certainly take any criticism that comes with them. I am very hopeful that our newest commissioners will begin to right the ship. But just a reminder to our city commission and mayor that if they see fit to keep ignoring those they are supposed to serve then we, the citizens, always have options. We do not have to wait two years to fix the problem. I don’t know if we can recall city commissioners, but maybe it is worth discussing.
Maybe then they will finally listen.
Arthur A. Pembroke of Helena is a former director of information technology and services for the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.
