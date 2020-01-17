Louis Riel was a religious and political visionary leader who led two rebellions against Canada primarily to secure land and political recognition for the Metis, the predominantly French-speaking progeny of voyageurs and Indians whose fur trading exploits led to wilderness marriages and constituted, by the 1840s, the largest cohesive ethnic group west of the Mississippi.
Louis Riel is perhaps the most famous—and infamous—character in Western Canadian history. In Montana, where he spent five seminal years in exile, Riel is barely known. Louis entered Montana Territory in 1879, well past the midway point in a strange career that included spirited advocacy for the Metis, the establishment of Manitoba as a province (rebellion #1), a stillborn term of office in the Canadian Parliament, exile in the Northeast United States, incarceration in asylums, and failed attempts to convince President Grant that a grand coalition of Indian Tribes and Metis in the West could usher in a great northwest Catholic nation more friendly to the U.S. than the British Empire.
The recently deceased scholar Nicholas Vrooman had a voracious appetite for cultural history and is a hugely respected authority on the Metis people. Nicholas contributed mightily to the crafting of a short documentary we produced in 2007 entitled A Prophet in Exile: Louis Riel’s Sojourn in Montana. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcTQhTBw7nQ&feature=youtu.be
Our shared purpose was to highlight Riel’s experiences in this Montana. After settling down to teach school at Saint Peter’s Mission near Cascade, Riel became a strong advocate for a Metis Reservation in the southeast part of the state. He also engaged in local politics, joining the Republican Party (then the party of Lincoln) and proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1883.
In 1885, Louis was summoned by a quartet of Metis horsemen to return to the Canadian Northwest to lead a second rebellion. That brief struggle ended at a fateful battle at Batoche, Saskatchewan, where lightly armed Metis irregulars confronted a large contingent of British Canadian forces equipped with cannon and a Gatling gun on loan from the U.S. For his alleged treason against the Crown, Riel was hanged on a scaffold in Regina. Prominent French Canadians in the U.S. urged the federal government to intervene on Louis’ behalf. Afterall, he was an American citizen! No dice. The execution of Louis Riel remains a contentious matter in Canadian jurisprudence.
The late Harriet Meloy, whose occasional writings graced the pages of the Independent Record in the 1980s, was one of few local residents who grasped the significance of Riel’s activities in our midst. She found some poems he’d written in Helena, one of which included these lines:
Nice capital of Montana
Listen, if you please, to my voice
Homes, Hotels, Stores of Helena
Hear, if you please, my hints of choice.
The “Iowa House”, Rodney Street
Is whither I land, welcome guest;
to sit cheerful on a good seat,
to enjoy meals when I eat
and a good sleeping room to rest.
Riel’s story is complicated, and controversial. The best accounting of this extraordinary saga is a book by Joseph Kinsey Howard called Strange Empire. If you read this historical narrative about Riel, watch our short video tribute, and delve into Nicholas Vrooman’s two thick, richly illustrated volumes on the Metis, I believe you will come to appreciate Riel’s legacy and his monumental importance to the Metis people.
Helena can capitalize on all this by erecting a plaque or monument downtown. This form of material recognition would be long overdue, but still well-timed, in light of the U.S. Congress’ formal recognition of the Little Shell Band of Chippewa Indians as an indigenous tribe. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a recognition bill this year, just days after Vrooman’s passing. The Senate amended the Little Shell’s recognition into the Defense Authorization Bill and President Trump signed it into law this past December. The braided interconnections between the Metis and the Little Shell are complex, but there is no denying Riel’s prominent role in their shared histories.
Consider this: Scads of Canadians from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and more populous provinces further east whiz by the capital city every day, en route to Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and California. They don’t stop in Helena. Why bother? Most gas up in Great Falls and don’t need to do it again until they hit Butte. If there were a sign on I-15 alerting our northern neighbors to the presence of a Louis Riel Memorial in downtown Helena, they would be compelled to check it out. These visitors would bring an appetite for food and drink as well as a cultural connection. They couldn’t stand not to visit the new Montana Heritage Center and the Capitol; and some might wander down to Rodney Street to see where Riel had a room and wrote poetry.
The capital city has lots to offer out-of-state and out-of-county visitors. A material investment in Riel’s local legacy could contribute quite substantially to Helena’s cultural tourism potential. I think this is worthy of an ongoing community conversation, leading to a funded public art project. Helena Civic Television can provide a platform for historians, local government officials, teachers, artists, and others toward this end.
Stephen Maly manages special projects for HCTV and continues to advocate for global civics education.
