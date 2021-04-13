Helena Civic Center committee ignores its charge with nonprofit recommendation

The article on the April 9 IR front page concerning the Civic Center was interesting, but, didn’t tell the whole story. The committee’s proposed recommendation to the City Commission goes well beyond the charge given the committee by the city.
City Commission Resolution 20585, of 12/16/19, states:
Section 3. The City of Helena Commission will identify or create an advisory body by January 2021 for the support of performance, visual and media arts and to provide programmatic oversight of the Civic Center venue.
Section 4. All assets including funds raised by the Civic Center Board to date, shall remain in the possession of the City of Helena to be used solely and exclusively for maintenance and improvement of the Civic Center. Financial reports shall be provided to the City of Helena Commission.
Resolution 20634, 12/21/20 Amends Resolution 20585 as follows:
A temporary steering committee is established for the purposes of providing a recommendation on the purpose and composition of the civic center advisory body to the Helena City Commission and assisting staff in developing a request for proposals that explores private-public partnership opportunities for the Civic Center, including but not limited to programing, concessions, or operations. The temporary steering committee’s recommendation on the purpose and composition of the civic center advisory body is due to the Helena City Commission by April 30, 2021. The composition of the temporary steering committee is as currently comprised except that the mayor may designate a commissioner to attend the meetings in place of the mayor. The temporary steering committee will select its own leadership.
The temporary steering committee passed the following as a recommendation to the City Commission:
"recommend to the City Commission that the City create an advisory body which would be a non-profit board of directors responsible for management of the Civic Center with a lease agreement with the City of Helena."
This is well beyond the charge given the committee in the two resolutions passed by the commission. The committee was charged with providing “a recommendation on the purpose and composition of the civic center advisory body” and “assisting staff in developing a request for proposals that explores private-public partnership opportunities for the Civic Center, including but not limited to programing, concessions, or operations.” The recommendation passed by the committee does not accomplish these missions.
The motion passed by the committee ignores the charge to recommend an “advisory body,” and does not address “assisting staff in developing a request for proposals.”
The City Commission should either disband the committee and appoint a new committee that will follow instructions or make perfectly clear to the existing committee that it must stick to the requests in the resolutions rather than stepping out on its own.
Mike DaSilva of Helena is a member of the temporary Helena Civic Center advisory committee.