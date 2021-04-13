Helena Civic Center committee ignores its charge with nonprofit recommendation

The article on the April 9 IR front page concerning the Civic Center was interesting, but, didn’t tell the whole story. The committee’s proposed recommendation to the City Commission goes well beyond the charge given the committee by the city.

City Commission Resolution 20585, of 12/16/19, states:

Section 3. The City of Helena Commission will identify or create an advisory body by January 2021 for the support of performance, visual and media arts and to provide programmatic oversight of the Civic Center venue.

Section 4. All assets including funds raised by the Civic Center Board to date, shall remain in the possession of the City of Helena to be used solely and exclusively for maintenance and improvement of the Civic Center. Financial reports shall be provided to the City of Helena Commission.

Resolution 20634, 12/21/20 Amends Resolution 20585 as follows: