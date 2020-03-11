Helena city commissioners: Yeah, so what?

In the Declaration of Rights of the Constitution of the State of Montana, it sets forth certain protections with respect to citizens and their local government. Citizens have the right to have reasonable opportunity to participate in their government prior to any final decisions being made. Citizens have the right to examine documents or observe the deliberations of their government unless it violates some individual right to privacy. The Helena City Charter empowers Helenans to participate fully in the process of governing themselves. On Monday evening, a majority of the Helena City Commission said, “Yeah, so what?”

There is a great deal that I don't understand about how we arrived at the decision that was made on Monday night to offer a contract to Melinda Reed. Commissioner Dean and I were not a part of many decisions that were made about the selection of an interim city manager -- going back to the contract offer to Ed Meece, to the cancelling of the public discussion about whether or not to accept that contract. After that, a decision was made (by whom I don't know) to accept material from interested individuals through our Human Resources Department. At last Wednesday’s administrative meeting of the commission, there was an expectation on the part of staff and at least two commissioners, that we would be publicly discussing the merits of those individuals who had expressed interest through that part of the process. At that meeting, when the agenda item “Interim City Manager Status Discussion” was considered, we were told that the public discussion would occur at the regular meeting (again who made that decision, I don't know). The next day, we found out the agenda item for discussion at Monday’s meeting was whether or not to approve a contract offer to Melinda Reed, not a discussion of the entire commission about the individuals who might be considered for interim city manager in moving forward. There were at least two commissioners who were left out of that decision as well. This is not transparent governance.