On Wednesday, May 11, nonprofits, funders, donors, civic leaders and local businesses will honor community philanthropists Valley Bank of Helena, Dick and Margaret Anderson, and the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation during a special gathering at Delta Hotels Helena Colonial. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a networking reception, followed by a plated dinner and program to recognize the 2022 Community Philanthropists.

Known as Helena Celebrates Community Philanthropy, this special event recognizes Helena’s philanthropic accomplishments and honors great role models who exemplify the very best qualities of community philanthropists. This year is the fifth anniversary of this unique gathering.

The Helena nonprofit community values all kinds of philanthropy in its many shapes and sizes, including the volunteering of time and talent for the work we do. That said, many in this sector especially appreciate philanthropic individuals and entities whose generosity broadly embraces the diversity of our local nonprofit community. Why is this important? Because it is the philanthropic cornerstone for inclusive community building.

Nonprofits add myriad threads to the complicated fabric that weaves our Helena community together. They stand alone in their ability to combine private dollars, public dollars, donated resources, and incredible gifts of volunteer energy, talent and enthusiasm. They harness these important synergies to play innovative roles in addressing local and statewide needs.

Helena Celebrates Community Philanthropy spotlights community building, inclusion and bringing people together. It is a touchpoint for being proactive to expand Helena’s philanthropic pie as federal and state dollars to address community needs continue to shrink. It is a rallying point for using philanthropic dollars to invest in Helena and how we as a caring community can shape our future in the most positive ways imaginable.

Please attend this special event and help honor the 2022 awardees. To register and obtain tickets, please go to bigskyinstitute.org. You can contact Big Sky Institute at 443-5860 for additional information. Come have a great evening, and take time to thank these community philanthropists in person. And as many know in fundraising, you can never thank donors too many times.

Michael Schechtman is the executive director of Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits.

