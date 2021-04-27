HB 702 will prolong mask wearing and visitation limitations in healthcare facilities

HB 702 takes away the ability of all healthcare facilities--many of which are private businesses--to choose whether or not they will require vaccinations of its staff. This bill goes way beyond COVID vaccinations. It is a backdoor to prohibiting any use of vaccines designed to prevent the spread of highly infectious diseases to our grandparents, spouses, children, friends or co-workers.

In Montana, we would not think twice about wearing our blaze orange vest during hunting season or a hard hat on a construction site. These actions limit potential injury or accidental death. Healthcare organizations approach the use of vaccines in the same manner. They protect our healthcare workers, patients and visitors. Healthcare organizations in our state have long-standing established exceptions for religious or health reasons form vaccine requirements. Let’s be clear: if HB 702 passes, visitors will be severely limited from seeing their loved ones at a hospital or a nursing home. Instead of turning the corner, we’ll see prolonged and indefinite continued use of masks by healthcare workers.