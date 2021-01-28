HB 228 helps Montana women and families

A recent study conducted by Montana State University researchers confirmed what we have long suspected — women in Montana are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 with substantial impacts on daily life, workplace disruptions, economic concerns and mental load.

House Bill 228 will ensure that women will not have to choose between caring for their families and keeping their jobs. Please tell your representative to support HB 228.

Women in Montana are business owners, workers, students, parents and more. Women contribute to our economy and build futures for their families. However, it most often falls to the women in our lives to be the one to take time off to care for a new baby, to assist aging parents, and most recently to coordinate “zoom school,” educational assistance, and care for their children during COVID-19.

Bearing the weight of these additional responsibilities has long-term consequences for women — especially when it comes to career advancement and their ability to increase earning potential over their lifetime. In fact, due to existing inequities (including lesser salary), it is most often the women in the family unit who will leave their employment to deal with family matters.